Italian Activist and Founder of '100 Georni da Leoni' (100 Days of Lions) @centogiornidaleoni Riccardo Rocchesso speaks in London at the Mass Non-Compliance Protest against Digital ID on 13th December 2025.



"Our goal is to wake people up. We must fight and we must work together. This is not 'evolution', this is a satanic attack on the human race. So we become lions... we are all lions."



The UK is the first to stand up against a looming digital dystopia—and the world must follow.



Thank you to Phil Wiseman at Oracle Films for braving the cold—and the crowd—to capture this powerful speech. As ever, documenting history as it unfolds.



