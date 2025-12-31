BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Italian Activist and Founder of '100 Georni da Leoni' (100 Days of Lions)
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1962 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 20 hours ago

Italian Activist and Founder of '100 Georni da Leoni' (100 Days of Lions) @centogiornidaleoni Riccardo Rocchesso speaks in London at the Mass Non-Compliance Protest against Digital ID on 13th December 2025.

"Our goal is to wake people up. We must fight and we must work together. This is not 'evolution', this is a satanic attack on the human race. So we become lions... we are all lions."

[Explicit language in speech!]

The UK is the first to stand up against a looming digital dystopia—and the world must follow.

Thank you to Phil Wiseman at Oracle Films for braving the cold—and the crowd—to capture this powerful speech. As ever, documenting history as it unfolds.

I am working hard to update the website with much more information to help you share, inform, educate, and empower your friends and family. I am still working to pay off the costs of this rally, and all donations are received with sincere gratitude.

Buymeacoffee.com/FionaRoseDiamond

Thank you🙏🏻

Discover a wealth of information on what Digital ID really is, where it comes from, and how you can resist it.

MassNonCompliance.com 

Keywords
italian activistand founder of100 georni da leoni100 days of lions
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
New York mandates social media warning labels to combat youth mental health crisis

New York mandates social media warning labels to combat youth mental health crisis

Belle Carter
New Zealand&#8217;s gas crisis deepens as domestic production plummets

New Zealand’s gas crisis deepens as domestic production plummets

Belle Carter
New study reveals &#8220;beer belly&#8221; fat poses greater heart risks than overall obesity

New study reveals “beer belly” fat poses greater heart risks than overall obesity

Patrick Lewis
Trump administration reports 70% of ICE arrests involve criminal migrants

Trump administration reports 70% of ICE arrests involve criminal migrants

Belle Carter
High-risk zones to avoid when disaster strikes: A survival guide

High-risk zones to avoid when disaster strikes: A survival guide

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Financial &#038; technological upheaval ahead: Silver market collapse, AI disruption, and global economic shifts

Financial & technological upheaval ahead: Silver market collapse, AI disruption, and global economic shifts

Finn Heartley
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy