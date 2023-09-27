The Bruce Willis vaccine cover up evolves!

After seeing his wife recently interviewed and researching a few articles old and new, it's obvious they've transformed Bruce Willis's bioweapon injury into a plain ol' regular case of dementia. They've even enlisted other actors to make claims about his decline before and during the fakedemic.
The extent to which these psychos cover up and circle the wagons around their masters never ceases to amaze me.
Sources
Aphasia VAERS search (keep in mind that's just the cases with that exact keyword. Others may report "unable to talk", "can't speak", etc. etc.) There are tens of thousands of similar VAERS cases.
https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D357F731
https://abtc.ng/is-bruce-willis-vaccinated/
https://poptopic.com.au/news/bruce-willis-diagnosed-with-aphasia-after-suffering-stroke/
Cover up article
https://www.techarp.com/facts/bruce-willis-ftd-dementia-vaccine/
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report
