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Investigation: C0VlD Positive Results for People Who Were Never Given Tests? (MIRRORED)
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796 views • July 29, 2020
Investigation: C0VlD Positive Results for People Who Were Never Given Tests? (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Ben Swann at:-
https://youtu.be/fyebLSgmrOI
Hundreds of people across the United States have been complaining that they are receiving calls from clinics and medical offices claiming that they have confirmed positive for C0VlD but those people say they were never tested. Is this just an internet rumor or is it really happening? We're investigating.
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Mirrored from You Tube channel Ben Swann at:-
https://youtu.be/fyebLSgmrOI
Hundreds of people across the United States have been complaining that they are receiving calls from clinics and medical offices claiming that they have confirmed positive for C0VlD but those people say they were never tested. Is this just an internet rumor or is it really happening? We're investigating.
Check out our new free speech platform https://ISE.Media
Invest in ISE Media: https://wefunder.com/ise.media
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
ISE.Media: https://ISE.Media
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
#benswann
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