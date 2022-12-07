PATRICK LANCASTER: 07DEC22 - What Do Russians Think about Putin & Zelensky? 2/3

CHECK THE DELACABRA PLAYLIST FROM PATRICK LANCASTER FOR MORE





https://youtu.be/0izJRli43lc





After 9 months of the war with Russia's full participation and no end in sight, it should be interesting to see what normal Russians think about Putin's leadership at this point.



Aswell With lie after lie coming from Zelensky, for example, Zelensky's office saying only up to 13,000 soldiers were killed in the war, it should be interesting to see what Russians are thinking about him now.

What do Russians think about Russian President Vladimir Putin & Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky?

In this reportage, I travel to Rostov Russia to speak to the locals about the hard facts of the War and what they think about Russian President Vladimir Putin & Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. As expected, as Russia is at war with Ukraine, many of them supported their president and opposed the Ukrainian president but not all had that opinion. You may be very surprised by what they have to say.

#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine



I show what the western media will not show you.

Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday



Or via crypto:



BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28

ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD