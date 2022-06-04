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Why Would-be World Leaders Fear Popular Movement - Interview with Patrick Wood
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65 views • June 04, 2022
Have you also heard that technocrat Elon Musk wants to colonize Mars? ... and that a smart city like this has a tech government that controls all resources and says what humans may and may not do? Did you know that currently the greatest divisions among people are caused by the big tech corporations? If you would like to know why technocrats now fear the people's popular movements, we recommend this Kla.TV interview with technocracy expert Patrick Wood. Watch - stand up - spread the word!
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