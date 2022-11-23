Apocalypse Watch E81: Trump/Twitter, AZ Election, Jackass Stories
Johnny Watcher is joined by TwoShoes, Lady Luck, Slim Shady, Keghed and Fly High. The Trump/Twitter debacle gets dissected, Arizona election is put on hold and Slim Tells Jackass and Aggie jokes.
