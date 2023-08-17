TRUTH TELLING FILMS ARE THE FUTURE – CRUSHING THE COMPETITION, DESPITE PROPAGANDA PUSH | Counter Narrative Ep. 92

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THE BATTLE BETWEEN GOOD AND EVIL IS RAGING AND IT’S NEVER BEEN MORE CLEAR TO SEE.





ONE UNDENIABLE VICTORY IS THE FLOODGATES OF EXPOSURE WE’VE BEEN BEARING WITNESS TO.





WHILE THE WORLD MOCKS HUMAN TRAFFICKING CONCERNS, A BLOCKBUSTER MOVIE HAS HELPED WAKE MANY UP TO THE TRUTH OF ITS HORRORS.





PAUL HUTCHINSON – THE EXECUTIVE PRODUCER OF SOUND OF FREEDOM – JOINS COUNTER NARRATIVE TO SHARE HIS EXPERIENCES OF RESCUING CHILDREN AND WHAT HE’S DOING NOW WITH THE CHILD LIBERATION FOUNDATION.





AND THE AS INDICTMENTS STACK UP AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP…. THE DEMONIC GLEE OF THE UNPRECEDENTED INJUSTICE IS ON FULL DISPLAY.





PRODUCERS MATT AND JOY THAYER SHARE HOW THEIR MOVIE – THE TRUMP I KNOW- SERVES AS THE COUNTER NARRATIVE TO THE PROPAGANDA MACHINE AGAINST TRUMP. HEAR THE SHOCKING WAY IT WAS CENSORED AND HOW THEY’RE NOW ABLE TO BRING IT TO A WIDER AUDIENCE.





LINKS MENTIONED:





www.liberatechildren.org





https://liberating-humanity.com/





www.paulhutchinsonofficial.com





https://www.instagram.com/liberating.humanity/

TTIKFILM.com (https://worrestudiosboxoffice.com/ttikfilm)





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