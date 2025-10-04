🔥 Russian fiber-optic drones wipe out enemy armored vehicle and crew

The Dnepr group shared with Sputnik footage of the Novorossiysk Guards Mountain Airborne Division performing a precise operation using advanced fibre-optic guided drones.

Adding: IAEA Grossi said it's very Serious:

☢️ Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant faces 'serious' 10-day power outage — Grossi

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant has been disconnected from external power for the longest time since the conflict began, relying only on emergency backup systems.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi called the situation "very serious" and urged political action, yet again failed to mention that Ukrainian attacks are the sole cause of the nuclear safety threat.