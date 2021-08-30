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TASA - Aug 23, 2021 - 11) Unprecedented level of Fear Mongering Campaigns - Justice Anna Webinar
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10 views • August 30, 2021
It's so sad to see just little bit of fake fear can control that much of people. People become so confused and don't know what is right or wrong. The fear will go through the roof in this Fall. Remember, the common cold won't normally kill people, but it might since the death jab lowered the immune system and filling the body with spike protein. So, COVID-19 was the Hoax to pass the "Vaccine" shot as GMO jab. The death shots are meant to act as HIV virus, mainly attacking the immune system which will cause various sickness across all body's organs. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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