Archaeological Proof of Giants, Megaliths, UFO Congressional Hearings - Timothy Alberino

Legends abound in cultures around the world, but perhaps no legend is more prevalent than that of ancient giants, which seems to pervade many stories of old. Author, filmmaker, and explorer, Timothy Alberino, discusses his adventures filming a series in Peru, where he digs into the history and legends surrounding megaliths - massive structures built by ancient people of mysterious origins. From the Andes Mountains to the laboratories of DNA analysis, Timothy breaks down the possible explanations for the “Golden Age” of ancient cultures, in which many populations seemed to thrive exponentially before a massive global catastrophe wiped out their achievements. He also talks about legends of living giants in Afghanistan, as well as the information being revealed today at the UFO congressional hearings in Washington, D.C.











TAKEAWAYS





Presidents don’t necessarily have access to special secret programs that detail UFO sightings or alien research





A C-130 pilot in Afghanistan claims to have transported the body of a giant years ago





The Antediluvian world seems to have flourished wildly before the Flood, but much of that history is lost





The presence of megaliths worldwide suggests that mankind once shared access to a global intellect









