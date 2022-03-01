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#272: How to Reawaken America—Clay Clark
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82 views • March 01, 2022
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Clay Clark is an unusually busy and unusually organized man attending to unusually important matters, like, inter alia, reawakening America from her Covid-indued trance.
Clark is the organizer and host of the General Flynn ReAwaken America Tour, the former “U.S. SBA Entrepreneur of the Year” for the State of Oklahoma, and the host of the Thrivetime Show podcast, which has been number one overall on the iTunes business podcast charts six times. He joined me to talk about Protestant-Catholic-Jew-Atheist collaboration in the fight against evil, and to draw together many threads hiding in plain sight.
POINTS COVERED
👉How to spot and connect the bright dots that have been hiding in plain sight about the massive deception known as Covid
👉Why linking arms with a wide array of allies is the only way to win this
👉Some interesting biblical insights about the mark of the beast of Rev 13
👉Why he launched the ReAwaken America Tour with General Flynn
👉When he knew the whole world was being lied to
👉How to stay hopeful and joyful in the midst of battle
👉What inspires him to stay hyper-focused during what he calls a time of war.
RESOURCES MENTIONED
👉ReAwaken America Tour website and main hub of all things Clay Clark: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
👉Time To Free America website, the motherlode of dot connections: https://timetofreeamerica.com/
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SPONSOR
👉Z Stack protocol for early Covid treatment and prevention. Get yours here: www.zstacklife.com/CoffinNation
********************************************************************************
Clay Clark is an unusually busy and unusually organized man attending to unusually important matters, like, inter alia, reawakening America from her Covid-indued trance.
Clark is the organizer and host of the General Flynn ReAwaken America Tour, the former “U.S. SBA Entrepreneur of the Year” for the State of Oklahoma, and the host of the Thrivetime Show podcast, which has been number one overall on the iTunes business podcast charts six times. He joined me to talk about Protestant-Catholic-Jew-Atheist collaboration in the fight against evil, and to draw together many threads hiding in plain sight.
POINTS COVERED
👉How to spot and connect the bright dots that have been hiding in plain sight about the massive deception known as Covid
👉Why linking arms with a wide array of allies is the only way to win this
👉Some interesting biblical insights about the mark of the beast of Rev 13
👉Why he launched the ReAwaken America Tour with General Flynn
👉When he knew the whole world was being lied to
👉How to stay hopeful and joyful in the midst of battle
👉What inspires him to stay hyper-focused during what he calls a time of war.
RESOURCES MENTIONED
👉ReAwaken America Tour website and main hub of all things Clay Clark: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
👉Time To Free America website, the motherlode of dot connections: https://timetofreeamerica.com/
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