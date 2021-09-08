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Mark Passio & The Science Of Natural Law (Documentary) [07.09.2021]
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92 views • September 08, 2021
Human Slavery and some Practical Solutions. 'Thanks for uploading a month before release.'
Mark Passio is an independent researcher, public speaker, radio talk show host, conference organizer and freedom activist from Philadelphia, PA.
Mark has undertaken the task of assembling vast amounts of research in the areas of metaphysics, occultism, spirituality, symbology and consciousness studies.
In 2007, Mark began presenting this information in the form of a presentation series entitled What On Earth Is Happening, with the intention of bringing the implications of this body of knowledge to greater public awareness.
Mark launched his own web site in 2008 at http://www.WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com.
In 2010, Mark began hosting his own weekly internet radio show, also called What On Earth Is Happening, which continues today in the form of a podcast on Mark's website.
Mark is also one of the co-hosts of Free Your Mind, http://www.FreeYourMindConference.com, the Philadelphia-based conference on consciousness, mind control and the Occult.
Mark Passio - 107K subscribers
Joined Feb 3, 2009
5,640,854 views
https://www.youtube.com/c/MarkPassio
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/
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Source:
37 views Sep 7, 2021
Walden Call
712 subscribers
https://youtu.be/4VZ5WE8P0Sk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZNNDly9h4IOyytDDT3aA3A
--
http://pacsteam.org/
Question: War - What do YOU think its all about ?
My answer: War is not about starting or ending them, and even less about who win or who loose. War is always funded 100% on both sites by the global banks (The IMF) with only TWO goals: Population reduction / genocide / mass killing in order to get forward to their main goal: WORLD DOMINATION and this is done from the very start by making sure the IMF system is in total control over the DEBT their war create. Controlling the DEBT of war IS the main purpose, in order to not just control the countries but to TOTALLY take EVERYTHING over !!!
In other words: The pure purpose of a war, is the war it self !!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/eIlguTeCqP5B/
http://pacsteam.org/Shareware/movies/Mark_Passio_And_the_Science_of_Natural_Law-Full_Documentary.mp4
Mark Passio is an independent researcher, public speaker, radio talk show host, conference organizer and freedom activist from Philadelphia, PA.
Mark has undertaken the task of assembling vast amounts of research in the areas of metaphysics, occultism, spirituality, symbology and consciousness studies.
In 2007, Mark began presenting this information in the form of a presentation series entitled What On Earth Is Happening, with the intention of bringing the implications of this body of knowledge to greater public awareness.
Mark launched his own web site in 2008 at http://www.WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com.
In 2010, Mark began hosting his own weekly internet radio show, also called What On Earth Is Happening, which continues today in the form of a podcast on Mark's website.
Mark is also one of the co-hosts of Free Your Mind, http://www.FreeYourMindConference.com, the Philadelphia-based conference on consciousness, mind control and the Occult.
Mark Passio - 107K subscribers
Joined Feb 3, 2009
5,640,854 views
https://www.youtube.com/c/MarkPassio
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/
--
Source:
37 views Sep 7, 2021
Walden Call
712 subscribers
https://youtu.be/4VZ5WE8P0Sk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZNNDly9h4IOyytDDT3aA3A
--
http://pacsteam.org/
Question: War - What do YOU think its all about ?
My answer: War is not about starting or ending them, and even less about who win or who loose. War is always funded 100% on both sites by the global banks (The IMF) with only TWO goals: Population reduction / genocide / mass killing in order to get forward to their main goal: WORLD DOMINATION and this is done from the very start by making sure the IMF system is in total control over the DEBT their war create. Controlling the DEBT of war IS the main purpose, in order to not just control the countries but to TOTALLY take EVERYTHING over !!!
In other words: The pure purpose of a war, is the war it self !!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/eIlguTeCqP5B/
http://pacsteam.org/Shareware/movies/Mark_Passio_And_the_Science_of_Natural_Law-Full_Documentary.mp4
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