Senator Kurt Fevella Refuses to Make Appointment to Discuss Safety of Vaccines

On May 20, 2022 I ran into Senator Kurt Fevella at a restaurant and tried to ask him if he is aware of the unprecedented number of adverse reactions and deaths that are being caused by the covid vaccines. He refused to answer questions or schedule an appointment with me. He also appeared to not have any concern about vaccine safety issues and asked a restaurant employee to call the police. This isn't the first time he has refused to answer questions, deflected and walked away. Is this any way for a senator to represent the people? Senator Fevella, please research this issue and answer our questions. The people deserve to be represented.Kurt Fevella evading questions on May 17, 2022Kurt Fevella evading questions on January 19, 2022Liberty Press