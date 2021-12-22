© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WARNING!!! MESSAGE FROM THE LORD 7 15 21
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • December 22, 2021
This is a strong message from the Lord recorded 7.15.21. We are moving our videos to the Brighteon Platform due to censorship on other platforms.
Transcript Notes for the message from the Lord are on our website: https://www.vickyandchuck.com/file-share
Thank you for all of your prayers, comments, love and financial help! We love you all!!! Chuck and I want to say thank you to each of you for being part of our lives. We're asking Father for whatever He wants you to have to walk in the fullness of who you've been called to be and all you've been called to do for Him! Please leave your comments - we love hearing from you! Thank you all so much for your love and continued prayers for us. Hugs from both of us!!! Info is below:
Chuck's Music Channel: https://youtube.com/c/ChuckAdkinsMusic
IF YOU FEEL LED BY THE LORD TO SEND A DONATION: (thank you so much if you help us!)
https://paypal.me/DesignByVicky
***PLEASE USE 'FRIENDS AND FAMILY OPTION
or through regular mail, send to:
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
EMAIL FOR PRAYER REQUESTS OR PRAISE REPORTS:
[email protected]
TO JOIN THE CHANNEL PRAYER TEAM; send us an email at:
[email protected]
OUR WEBSITE & TO BECOME A FREE SITE MEMBER TO CONNECT TO OUR ONLINE COMMUNITY
https://vickyandchuck.com
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR MONTHLY NEWSLETTER
https://vickyandchuck.com/subscribe
OUR PODCAST:
https://anchor.fm/vicky-adkins
OUR EMAIL ADDRESS:
[email protected]
VICKY'S BLOG:
https://Vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
PODCAST - we do a daily podcast:
https://anchor.fm/vicky-adkins
Transcript Notes for the message from the Lord are on our website: https://www.vickyandchuck.com/file-share
Thank you for all of your prayers, comments, love and financial help! We love you all!!! Chuck and I want to say thank you to each of you for being part of our lives. We're asking Father for whatever He wants you to have to walk in the fullness of who you've been called to be and all you've been called to do for Him! Please leave your comments - we love hearing from you! Thank you all so much for your love and continued prayers for us. Hugs from both of us!!! Info is below:
Chuck's Music Channel: https://youtube.com/c/ChuckAdkinsMusic
IF YOU FEEL LED BY THE LORD TO SEND A DONATION: (thank you so much if you help us!)
https://paypal.me/DesignByVicky
***PLEASE USE 'FRIENDS AND FAMILY OPTION
or through regular mail, send to:
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
EMAIL FOR PRAYER REQUESTS OR PRAISE REPORTS:
[email protected]
TO JOIN THE CHANNEL PRAYER TEAM; send us an email at:
[email protected]
OUR WEBSITE & TO BECOME A FREE SITE MEMBER TO CONNECT TO OUR ONLINE COMMUNITY
https://vickyandchuck.com
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR MONTHLY NEWSLETTER
https://vickyandchuck.com/subscribe
OUR PODCAST:
https://anchor.fm/vicky-adkins
OUR EMAIL ADDRESS:
[email protected]
VICKY'S BLOG:
https://Vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
PODCAST - we do a daily podcast:
https://anchor.fm/vicky-adkins
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.