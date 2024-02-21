A Resident of Avdeevka, told how She Walked Across the Front Line - Fighting going on from Both Sides of the Road

Valentina, a resident of Avdeevka, told RIA Novosti how she walked across the front line

“We didn't know where to go. Everything was destroyed, the street was on fire, there was no place for people to go. I suggested we go towards the Gorlovka highway, towards Donetsk. As I walked, there were fights going on from both sides of the road in the grove. I got to the Russian military post. They took me by car to Donetsk to my relatives. I came out of there without a scratch. I'm just happy.”