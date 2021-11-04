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Karen Kingston | State of Emergency Part 1
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1088 views • November 04, 2021
What are they hiding from you? Karen Kingston, a former Pfizer consultant, reveals shocking insight into the highly pushed COVID shots and challenges the tactics being used on the public.
Other guests around the table include: Rachel Lamb Brown, Cindy Johnston, Rebecca Lamb Weiss, and Cindy Murdock.
Do you need prayer? Call 1 (800) 329-0029
RELATED LINKS:
https://dougbillings.us/
https://budesonideworks.com/
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
https://covid.daystar.com/
https://www.daystar.com/joni
https://www.daystar.com/prayer
SOURCE: https://player.lightcast.com/0ATOwQDO
Other guests around the table include: Rachel Lamb Brown, Cindy Johnston, Rebecca Lamb Weiss, and Cindy Murdock.
Do you need prayer? Call 1 (800) 329-0029
RELATED LINKS:
https://dougbillings.us/
https://budesonideworks.com/
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
https://covid.daystar.com/
https://www.daystar.com/joni
https://www.daystar.com/prayer
SOURCE: https://player.lightcast.com/0ATOwQDO
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