Daily Wire Parts Ways with Candace Owens - Ali Thomas & Adam Johnson; Potentially Diseased Beef in U.S. - JD Rucker; NYPD Hides the Names and Photos of Murder Suspects; Congress asks Capitol Police
Flyover Conservatives
Published 18 hours ago

Breanna Morello is a former Fox Corp, Newsmax, local news, MLB producer. She has also spent several years reporting on the issues that matter most. After Fox Corp threatened to put Breanna on unpaid leave for not getting the Covid jab, she left the corporate media world and made her way into independent journalism. Breanna's goal is simple. She aims to be a truth seeker and amplify her findings through her new podcast.



Ali Thomas

WEBSITE: https://twitter.com/AlisonRThomas_



Adam Johnson

WEBSITE: www.x.com/lecternleader



Citizen Free Press

WEBSITE: https://citizenfreepress.com/



JD Rucker

Learn More About: https://breannameat.com

Use PROMO CODE to Save 20%: BRE



Steve Baker

DONATE/FOLLOW: https://thepragmaticconstitutionalist.locals.com/

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/TPC4USA



Article: https://www.theblaze.com/columns/analysis/congress-asks-capitol-police-chief-questions-arising-from-blaze-media-report



