Babylon is fallen: COME OUT of Babylon says God (2)

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on April 24, 2025.





The decree set forth in the year 1229 A.D.... places Bible on The Index of Forbidden Books. The doctrine withholds "it is forbidden for laymen (common man) to read the Old and New Testaments. - We forbid them most severely to have the above books in the popular vernacular." "The lords of the districts shall carefully seek out the heretics in dwellings, hovels, and forests, and even their underground retreats shall be entirely wiped out." Pope Gregory IX, Anno. Chr. 1229





"For professing faith contrary to the teachings of the Church of Rome, history records the martyrdom of more then one hundred million people. A million Waldenses and Albigenses [Swiss and French Protestants] perished during a crusade proclaimed by Pope Innocent III in 1208. --Brief Bible Readings, p. 16.





Revelation 17 & 18 speaks of Babylon as a woman or as a great whore. This woman or great whore is arrayed in scarlet and purple in Revelation 17:4. The Roman catholic church’s cardinals and bishops are arrayed in scarlet and purple respectively.





In Revelation 17:5, God calls this evil woman, impure church or great whore as: Mystery, Babylon The Great, The Mother Of Harlots And Abominations Of The Earth. This mother of harlots is a mother church that has harlot daughters. This mother church is none other than the roman catholic church of which came out harlot daughters including the Orthodox church in 1054 as part of the great schism and the Protestant churches starting in 1517.





The roman catholic church confirms that “Sunday is a Catholic institution and its claim to observance can be defended only on Catholic principles...From beginning to end of Scripture there is not a single passage that warrants the transfer of weekly public worship from the last day of the week to the first." — Catholic Press, Sydney, Australia, August, 1900.





Thus, satan’s great deception of transferring the public day of rest and worship from God’s 7th day Sabbath to SUNday makes SUNday worshipping Christians, unbeknownst to them, worship a different ‘god’ rather than the Creator on His appointed and commanded of rest and worship: His 7th day Sabbath.





The false system of worship in today’s Christian churches does not honor God and that’s precisely why God is calling humanity including SUNday keeping Christians to come to the true worship of Him in John 4:23-24 & Revelation 14:6-7.





I implore with you to put Christ first in everything and to obey God’s warning as Lot did to COME OUT of Babylon, to come out of the fallen professed Christian churches which follow a false, non biblical system of worship and which tolerates sin, which separates you from God.





COME OUT of Babylon, COME OUT of your fallen church and come to the true Christ of the Bible.





