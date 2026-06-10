TRUTH IS DELIVERANCE

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It isn’t all natural like you think! Your words really do matter! Use your authority and kick out the demons from your life. Don’t allow anything to have permission over any part of your life to afflict you. Bugs can be a manifestation of what is happening in the non-carnal realm. Put on your armor and LEAVE it on. Don’t think that it is only natural.