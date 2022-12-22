Create New Account
THIS lawyer proves the FBI is FAR TOO FRIENDLY with Big Tech
Thanks to Elon Musk releasing the ‘Twitter Files,’ conservatives now know that everything we thought was once happening inside Twitter actually WAS happening…despite what the mainstream media once claimed. But this story actually gets even WORSE. In this clip, Glenn introduces you to James Baker. He’s a former FBI lawyer — and now a former Twitter lawyer — who demonstrates just how ASTOUNDING the revolving door between the FBI and Big Tech truly is…

