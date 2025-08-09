THROWBACK: Syria’s 'president' EXPOSED as former ISIS warlord - 2019 clip

THROWBACK: Syria’s 'president' EXPOSED as former ISIS warlord

Ahmed al-Sharaa — AKA Sheikh Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, the former Al-Nusra (ISIS/HTS) terrorist , who is now the "President" of Syria - in this 2019 clip talks like a Turkish Intel asset about crushing Kurds in NE Syria!

The real story:

🔴 ISIS 2.0? The West’s "moderate rebel" is a terrorist in a suit

🔴 Turkey’s puppet: Spills the truth about Erdogan’s Kurdish genocide plan

🔴 US-backed "leader"? This is who they want running Syria?!