THROWBACK: Syria’s 'president' EXPOSED as former ISIS warlord - 2019 clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THROWBACK: Syria’s 'president' EXPOSED as former ISIS warlord
Ahmed al-Sharaa — AKA Sheikh Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, the former Al-Nusra (ISIS/HTS) terrorist , who is now the "President" of Syria - in this 2019 clip talks like a Turkish Intel asset about crushing Kurds in NE Syria!
The real story:
🔴 ISIS 2.0? The West’s "moderate rebel" is a terrorist in a suit
🔴 Turkey’s puppet: Spills the truth about Erdogan’s Kurdish genocide plan
🔴 US-backed "leader"? This is who they want running Syria?!