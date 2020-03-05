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Tucker Carlson Exposes American Companies & The Swamp For Putting American Workers Last
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34 views • March 05, 2020
Tucker Carlson Exposing American Companies & The Swamp For Putting American Workers Last
"Companies routinely use H-1B visas as a means to fire their existing American workers and replace them with lower paid foreigners."
"If only our leaders cared to put Americans First"
"Companies routinely use H-1B visas as a means to fire their existing American workers and replace them with lower paid foreigners."
"If only our leaders cared to put Americans First"
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