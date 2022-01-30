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KJOzborne: Bloodlines, Blood Sacrifices, & The Serpent Seed Ruling Class [29.01.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
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113 views • January 30, 2022
What is The Scariest Movie Ever Made? - The one you're living in and don't even know it!

'A blind belief in Authority, is the Greatest Enemy of Truth' - Albert Einstein

The Three Stages of Truth.
'All Truth passes through three stages before being acknowledged:
1. First, it is ridiculed.
2. Second, it is violently opposed.
3. Third, it is accepted as being self-evident."

- Arthur Schopenhauer (1788 - 1860)

KJOzborne - 18269 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YB7WoxldHP0p/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kjozborne/

EMERGENCY FOOD SUPPLIES HERE (*Specials): https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/rs-repdig-4-week-emergency-food-supply-the-scariest-movie-ever-may-2020rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=RS.RD-Scariest.Movie.Ever
PODCAST for Kj's What Happened HERE: https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/kjozborneselected=REP8601546168
Watch these Shows & my Videos on ALL devices:
AMAZON/FIRESTICK/ROKU: Thescariestmovieever.tv https://watch.thescariestmovieever.tv/webtv-v3/
Help support my work: https://www.patreon.com/KJOzborne
Paypal@[email protected]
UPDATED: 24/7 CHATROOM (TSME Discord): https://discord.gg/QebsShK
MY WEBSITE: https://www.whoiskjozborne.com/
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1fVM1Vv3mPup/
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/KJOzborne
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/KjOzborne/
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/thescariestmovieever/
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/thescariestmovieever/
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/ScariestMovie
PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.com/scariestmovie/_saved/
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kjozborne
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@Thescariestmovieever:3
All shows are also downloaded to thescariestmovieever.tv (as a solid back up). Thank you!
FREE Brave Browser (Your anti-Google solution) https://brave.com/sca957
*Some of the clips in this video are from the series Shattered Paradise.
Keywords
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