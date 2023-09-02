Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr McCullough offers advise on the failed COvid Injections | Man In America
channel image
GalacticStorm
2110 Subscribers
Shop now
79 views
Published 17 hours ago

Every patient should ask doctors and nurses if they have taken 7 shots? If not, then why did they lose confidence or become fearful of genetic injections? Need to get them talking about failure of the COVID-19 vaccines. Ignoring the problem is not a solution.


"I think one of the most important things people need to do is to wake up the medical community."


Dr. Peter McCullough

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket