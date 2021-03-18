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5 minute guacamole from scratch - 5 ingredients! (Mexico)
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112 views • March 18, 2021
Benoit watches as American chef makes simple and delicious guacamole from scratch in just 5 minutes.
Super fantastic guacamole with only 5 ingredients
1 ripe avocado - smashed
1 small tomato - cored and chopped fine
1 tablespoon fresh chopped cilantro
1 clove garlic - chopped fine
1 small lime - juiced
salt and pepper to taste.
Options if you like it hot - add one or both of these!
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 small chopped jalapeño pepper chopped fine
Serve as dip with tortilla chips or as a side dish, fresh guac goes with nearly every thing!
Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home
Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
https://www.madeineireland.store
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Super fantastic guacamole with only 5 ingredients
1 ripe avocado - smashed
1 small tomato - cored and chopped fine
1 tablespoon fresh chopped cilantro
1 clove garlic - chopped fine
1 small lime - juiced
salt and pepper to taste.
Options if you like it hot - add one or both of these!
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 small chopped jalapeño pepper chopped fine
Serve as dip with tortilla chips or as a side dish, fresh guac goes with nearly every thing!
Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home
Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
https://www.madeineireland.store
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
- #Monero (XMR)
47EspEA2gX9PeiX2SrokTDja7NCnrbG3tGpseHKfr3i9dpDbq7TXkJW91fDGS5zpw265BYhaKfNdrbaoNEH8c1saSXZa5qx
- #Bitcoin (BTC)
3EEbGXp4oASuDxs3y9Aj4U95zzDMLrDrWQ
Many thanks to for your interest.
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