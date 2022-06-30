Ep. 732 – Biden Wants To Eliminate Gendered Bathrooms and Sports

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We start with the Biden Administration's proposed changes to Title IX, which would basically eliminate gender-exclusive college facilities and destroy women's sports to further the LGBT agenda.
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