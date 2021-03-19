Brainwashing The Weak

The Racist Garbage That Is “Critical Race Theory”You may or may not have heard of “critical race theory”, but you’ve sure as hell seen its corrosive effects on Western society and politics. Like its cousins, “Queer Theory” and “Critical Theory”, critical race theory is Marxist mumbo-jumbo which has managed to ooze its way out from the loonier fringes of academia and cast its vile spell over mainstream politics and culture.If you’ve wondered where the sudden obsession that everything from solar eclipses to cold weather are “racist” (I’m not making either of those up) has come from, the answer is simple: critical race theory.So, just what the hell is this “critical race theory” and is it, as Donald Trump averred, actually racist? Strap yourselves in, it’s gonna get crazy.DeSantis Enrages the Left, Announces Florida’s Curriculum Will ‘Expressly Exclude ... Critical Race Theory’Florida Governor Ron DeSantis just enraged the left by announcing that his state’s educational curriculum will expressly exclude critical race theory, which the left is using nationwide to indoctrinate students.DeSantis spoke like a true leader when he told a crowd ““Florida’s civics curriculum will incorporate foundational concepts with the best materials, and it will expressly exclude unsanctioned narratives like critical race theory and other unsubstantiated theories.”After the audience showed it’s approval with boisterous applause DeSantis added “Let me be clear, there’s no room in our classrooms for things like critical race theory. Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money.”Why Liberals Are So Obsessed With Racism, Homosexuality and TranssexualismConservatives care about logic. Liberals care about emotion. Conservatives care about whether a program works or not. Liberals care about how supporting a program makes them feel. Conservatives take the positions they do because they believe they’re best for society. Liberals take the positions they do because they make them feel and look compassionate or superior to hold those positions.Once you understand those basics, it’s very easy to see why both sides hold the positions they do on most issues and to comprehend why there’s so little middle ground. Once you get the mentalities, you can predict where each side will come down on issues.Liberal Racism is Blatantly Obvious in 2020Democrats like to pretend that they are perfect and would never even consider having racist thoughts. Despite the actions of Ralph Northam, Robert Byrd, Joe Biden, and others, the left pretends that it is completely and totally racially “woke.” At the same time, it accuses all Americans, and especially President Trump, of being racist. That’s an outright lie that is dangerous as it is baseless. In fact, liberal racism is becoming more and more obvious as the days go on and the left just keeps digging deeper into the hole of racial grievance politics.The examples of liberal racism abound. For one, there’s the history of the Democratic Party, the party behind slavery, Jim Crow, and the party that led the fight against deregulation. Republicans, on the other hand, were the party of Lincoln and the party of desegregation. But that’s all just history, perhaps it’s not relevant any more, right?