Greta is back!



Greta also returns on time: "We can no longer separate health crises from ecological ones"



"And we can't separate ecological crises from climate crises - they are linked in many ways."

"The international community, governments and vaccine manufacturers must stop their game and face the tragedy that is vaccine injustice."



The predictable Greta is telling us - but to tell the truth she is reading - that crises never end and they are all connected to each other.

[Of course, they are artfully created, but we had known that for some time here.]



She then she also says that she would like more vaccines for everyone, even for poor countries.

Yes, she knows, she only thinks about our good, our health and making us live without anything.

On the other hand, she follows and executes the program: "You will have nothing and you will be happy".



Instead we will be happy and we will also have our small or large material goods.



The game is broken Greta, now, you can go back to school.

They will interrogate tomorrow.