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Freedom Lawyers Mobilize to Save America: Let's Go Brandon Rally in Florida, April 1st
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72 views • February 19, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Canadian Chairmen Justin Trudeau has anointed himself with the ability to suspend and cease citizens’ private bank accounts to defund protesting. Trudeau can restrict travel and utilize the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) to carry out his bidding on the Canadian people – people who are rapidly losing their freedoms and liberties. Now, the Democratic Party in America is nearing the similar utilization of federal force and government tyranny to control the people to uphold their agenda – and now more than ever, it is essential to educate American citizens on how to be free. Peymon Mottahedeh, a founder of Freedom Law School, joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to discuss a Let’s Go Brandon rally in Brandon, FL, at the beginning of April, where he plans to share tactics for avoiding government tyranny, COVID mandates, and school district indoctrination.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv77fw-freedom-lawyers-mobilize-to-save-america-lets-go-brandon-rally-in-florida-a.html
Canadian Chairmen Justin Trudeau has anointed himself with the ability to suspend and cease citizens’ private bank accounts to defund protesting. Trudeau can restrict travel and utilize the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) to carry out his bidding on the Canadian people – people who are rapidly losing their freedoms and liberties. Now, the Democratic Party in America is nearing the similar utilization of federal force and government tyranny to control the people to uphold their agenda – and now more than ever, it is essential to educate American citizens on how to be free. Peymon Mottahedeh, a founder of Freedom Law School, joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to discuss a Let’s Go Brandon rally in Brandon, FL, at the beginning of April, where he plans to share tactics for avoiding government tyranny, COVID mandates, and school district indoctrination.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv77fw-freedom-lawyers-mobilize-to-save-america-lets-go-brandon-rally-in-florida-a.html
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