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DHS To Track Employee "Well Being" With Biometrics, Soon It Will Be Ubiquitous
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1522 views • October 17, 2021
DHS seems more worried about their own employees than terrorism. Trust in the Federal Government has never been lower, if it's even existent at all right now, so much so that they can't even trust their own employees and I see this happening to every agency soon. Capitol Police are expanding to offices across the country, soon you might be pulled over by a Capitol policeman somewhere and made to produce your license and registration as well as your vaccination credentials and iris scan matched against a database of "insurrectionists". You may also have to provide a fecal smear, just cause.
Sources:
https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/dhs-seeks-track-biometric-data-workers-order-improve-their-health-and
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Sources:
https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/dhs-seeks-track-biometric-data-workers-order-improve-their-health-and
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
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