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The Coronavirus Vaccine and the Mark of the Beast
Teachings of Jesus
Teachings of Jesus
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291 views • April 19, 2020
In March 2020, we released a video called 'Bill Gates, Coronavirus, and the Mark of the Beast'. In that video, we discussed anti-vaccine concerns in relation to something Bill Gates and other MIT experts have been working on in relation to a Covid19 vaccine, biometric identification, and a program called ID 2020. However, we must be very clear that we are not against vaccinations. Our goal in making these videos is to show how worldwide coronavirus pandemic developments relate to Bible prophecy and the end times. This video will give you more information about that, and it will also clarify our position on vaccinations and science in general.

TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.

What is "A Voice in the Desert"?

A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.

If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].

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Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
biblegodgospelheavenlovehelljesuschristianlighttruthchristianityfaithscripturerfidholypreachbill gatesmicrochipdarknessendtimespreachermarkofthebeastantichrisdonttakethemark
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy