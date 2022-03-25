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The Bidens Finally Exposed - Literally!
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104 views • March 25, 2022
If these video clips had been made public leading up to the 2020 election, the U.S. would have had a different president today.
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Video Source:
Mary, at 'We The People' News
Situation Update - March 24th, 2022
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
RT News
https://www.rt.com/
Opening & Closing theme:
'Undercover Spy Agent' by David Fesliyan
'Too Crazy' by David Fesliyan
Fesliyan Studios
https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People' or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Video Source:
Mary, at 'We The People' News
Situation Update - March 24th, 2022
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
RT News
https://www.rt.com/
Opening & Closing theme:
'Undercover Spy Agent' by David Fesliyan
'Too Crazy' by David Fesliyan
Fesliyan Studios
https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People' or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
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