BASES2023 UFO Special - Alexander Quinn
TheBasesProject
Published 20 hours ago |

Alexander Quinn

Speaking about the ETs, his experience of them, how he channels them. This will be his experience working with the arcturians the channeled message he puts out on YouTube upon which he has writing a best selling book STARSEEDS - What’s It All About?

Alexander presented last year in the BASES2022 Christmas seminars.

recorded as live in front an audience, in Pewsey, Wiltshire.

starseedsetsalexander-quinnbases2023arturian

