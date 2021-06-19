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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1022 - Melissa Jones - Anthony pleads guilty
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0 view • June 19, 2021
Anthony and Smith were burglarizing Melissa’s home, when she awoke and discovered them. They decided to kill her so that she couldn’t identify them, and took turns stabbing and bludgeoning her. Melissa suffered 11 wounds to her head and neck, including a “chop wound” to her scalp, and deep injury to her nose and cheek. The blows were so forceful that they penetrated her skull and dislodged teeth. Her 8-year-old daughter found her body and ran outside to get help, and found a construction worker, who called 911.
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