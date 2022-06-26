Abandoned By The World Swamp, CCP's Political Situation Has Been Doomed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/pd754b7d
As for the Swamp, Miles Guo revealed part of his inside information during the Grand Live Broadcast as early as December 11, 2020, saying that the Swamp has controlled the world financial order and led the cutting-edge industries including chips, space technology, biotechnology, etc. They cared nothing about politicians, but were capable of making the final decisions