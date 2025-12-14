This is not just a history lesson. This is a declaration.





Based on the explosive research from the document "Babylon Merchants & Divine Law," this epic anthem traces the 4,000-year battle between two opposing systems: the Usury Banking system of Babylon and the Divine Law of Sinai.

✝IN THIS VIDEO:





The ancient Babylonian origins of modern central banking.





The truth about the private Federal Reserve and the families who control it.





The story of Andrew Jackson, America's last President to successfully fight the banks and lead the nation to a debt-free prosperity.





The radical, three-pillar alternative: Divine Law—a system abolishing usury, ending prisons, and establishing a theocratic republic.





LYRICS EXPLORE:





The "con game" of debt-based currency.





The "Merchants of Babylon" and their control.





The binary justice of Restitution & Execution.





The ultimate choice: serving the gods of usury or returning to the God of Israel.





This song is a wake-up call and a battle cry. It frames our economic and political struggle not as left vs. right, but as a spiritual war for the soul of the nation.





Share this if you believe it's time to choose a new master.





SOURCES / KEY QUOTES:





"Permit me to issue and control the money of a nation..." - Mayer Amschel Rothschild





"You are a den of vipers and thieves!" - President Andrew Jackson





"Thou shalt not lend upon usury to thy brother..." - Deuteronomy 23:19





Based on the work of Dr. J. Franklin Snook and historical research.

song By https://www.youtube.com/@UC4rmYx5rIaSc5VEjq4NYPUA





