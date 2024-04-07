President Jimmy Carter on Palestine 2007

In this 2007 interview, former US President Jimmy Carter (1977-81) highlighted how the state of Israel is not only like the South African apartheid state but more restrictive.



In 2022, Amnesty International declared Israel an apartheid state in a 280-page report that documented how Tel Aviv controls Palestinian territories and people. Other groups, including Human Rights Watch and Israeli human rights organisation B’Tselem, came to the same conclusion a year prior.



Since the 7 October escalation in the 75-year Palestine-Israel conflict, Israel has killed nearly 32,000 Palestinians and injured more than 73,000 people. Because Israel controls movement into and out of the Palestinian territories, it has blocked the entry of foreign aid and Palestinians’ attempts to flee Israel’s military attacks.



