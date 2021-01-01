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COVID 19 Masks 001 - More chance of getting sick with a mask than without.
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142 views • January 01, 2021
Sounds crazy but according to the latest study people who wear a face mask run a far greater risk of becoming sick than those who do not wear one.
This study only confirms what many doctors have been saying since the start of COVID19.
It's not just from COVID19 but a myriad of other diseases.
This study only confirms what many doctors have been saying since the start of COVID19.
It's not just from COVID19 but a myriad of other diseases.
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