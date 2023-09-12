Another Pro Cyclist struck by a Heart Attack ? - Nathan van Hooydonck (27)

Nathan van Hooydonck (27) is a Belgian rider for team Jumbo, this is one of the biggest teams in cycling at the moment.

He experienced a medical emergency while driving in his car.

Van Hooydonck drove through the center of Kalmthout with his pregnant wife on Tuesday morning. According to the Gazet van Antwerpen, Van Hooydonck was waiting at an intersection when he became unwell, after which he pressed his accelerator to cross the intersection. Five other vehicles were damaged.

According to Sporza, Van Hooydonck was resuscitated on the spot by a nurse, with the police AED device. He was then transferred to the University Hospital of Antwerp. His wife also had to go to the hospital, but only for a check-up.

“The driver was resuscitated on the spot and taken to hospital in life-threatening condition,” Patrick De Smedt of the Border police zone told the Belgian newspaper. “His pregnant wife who was sitting next to him was not injured, but was also taken to hospital.”

Three people in the other vehicles were slightly injured, including a young child. The other motorists involved received victim assistance at the local youth center. The intersection in Kalmthout is currently closed because several cars need to be towed.

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

