Why don’t we ever stop to consider that the defect lies in the institution that cannot function unless millions of its students are hopped up on drugs?

There is a lot of information provided to parents about psychotropic drugs,but it is often skewed because of the financial conflicts of interestbetween psychiatrists recommending them and the pharmaceuticalcompanies that manufacture them.One piece of false information is that a psychiatric disorder such as“attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder” (ADHD) is a real medicaldisease. It is not.Another problem is that the diagnoses of ADHD, conduct or learningdisorders are so broad that nearly all children, and even adults, could fitthe criteria.With no lab tests to verify the presence or absence of any mental illness,psychiatrists define symptoms of ADHD as including the following behaviors:• fails to give close attention to details or makes careless mistakes inschoolwork or other tasks;• work is often messy or careless;• has difficulty sustaining attention in tasks or play activities;• fails to complete schoolwork, chores, or other duties;• often fidgets with hands or feet or squirms in seat;• often runs about or climbs excessively in situations in which it isinappropriate;• is often “on the go”;• often talks excessively;• interrupts or intrudes on others (e.g., butts into conversations orgames).Meanwhile, the stimulant drugs they prescribe to children are so addictive they are referred to by experts as “Kiddie Cocaine” because of their many similarities to cocaine.Education Material DownloadsReport Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric DrugsReport Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a CrimeCCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine