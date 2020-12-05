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Why don’t we ever stop to consider that the defect lies in the institution that cannot function unless millions of its students are hopped up on drugs?
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20 views • December 05, 2020
There is a lot of information provided to parents about psychotropic drugs,
but it is often skewed because of the financial conflicts of interest
between psychiatrists recommending them and the pharmaceutical
companies that manufacture them.
One piece of false information is that a psychiatric disorder such as
“attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder” (ADHD) is a real medical
disease. It is not.
Another problem is that the diagnoses of ADHD, conduct or learning
disorders are so broad that nearly all children, and even adults, could fit
the criteria.
With no lab tests to verify the presence or absence of any mental illness,
psychiatrists define symptoms of ADHD as including the following behaviors:
• fails to give close attention to details or makes careless mistakes in
schoolwork or other tasks;
• work is often messy or careless;
• has difficulty sustaining attention in tasks or play activities;
• fails to complete schoolwork, chores, or other duties;
• often fidgets with hands or feet or squirms in seat;
• often runs about or climbs excessively in situations in which it is
inappropriate;
• is often “on the go”;
• often talks excessively;
• interrupts or intrudes on others (e.g., butts into conversations or
games).
Meanwhile, the stimulant drugs they prescribe to children are so addictive they are referred to by experts as “Kiddie Cocaine” because of their many similarities to cocaine.
https://www.cchr.org/cchr-reports/harming-youth/introduction.html
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
but it is often skewed because of the financial conflicts of interest
between psychiatrists recommending them and the pharmaceutical
companies that manufacture them.
One piece of false information is that a psychiatric disorder such as
“attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder” (ADHD) is a real medical
disease. It is not.
Another problem is that the diagnoses of ADHD, conduct or learning
disorders are so broad that nearly all children, and even adults, could fit
the criteria.
With no lab tests to verify the presence or absence of any mental illness,
psychiatrists define symptoms of ADHD as including the following behaviors:
• fails to give close attention to details or makes careless mistakes in
schoolwork or other tasks;
• work is often messy or careless;
• has difficulty sustaining attention in tasks or play activities;
• fails to complete schoolwork, chores, or other duties;
• often fidgets with hands or feet or squirms in seat;
• often runs about or climbs excessively in situations in which it is
inappropriate;
• is often “on the go”;
• often talks excessively;
• interrupts or intrudes on others (e.g., butts into conversations or
games).
Meanwhile, the stimulant drugs they prescribe to children are so addictive they are referred to by experts as “Kiddie Cocaine” because of their many similarities to cocaine.
https://www.cchr.org/cchr-reports/harming-youth/introduction.html
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Keywords
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