Greenley Lake Fishing(Slow Day of Fishing) Ep1 season1

Fishing Greenley Lake in PA for what even bite's. Greenley Lake Fishing Ep 1 Season1
year 2023. Link Share is Allowed
Reason/Goal: I'm hope to Move out of Pa to a Red State by the mean's of video's Fishing air rifle, DIY, Yard Sale, flea Market's Donation's.
Social media: https://www.minds.com/jstore/
Cash App Tag: https://Cash.app/$americanthe1776
Revolut App Tag: revolut.me/jstore
PayPal: www.paypal.me/bluegill
Stripe: https://buy.stripe.com/3cs14feww1yP8Cs7st
I also have BlueBird
Olympus Camera model number VG-160
Thank You
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.