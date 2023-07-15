Target Eliminated: UAV Control Point and AFU Residence Destroyed with a X-38 missile in the Kherson sector

The destruction of the command post and the location of the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in one of the high-rise buildings on the right bank of the Dnieper.While the Ukrainian Armed Forces prepare to relocate to the left bank, Russian Forces are precisely identifying their areas of concentration. Through reconnaissance, the Ukrainian UAV control and operational site was uncovered.

Three days of intensive observation were conducted to confirm the target. The decision was made to eliminate the target with X-38 missile launched over Crimea.