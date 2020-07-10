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10/07/2020 -- ALERT! Earthquake swarm breaks out on NEW MADRID SEISMIC ZONE @ Success, Arkansas
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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140 views • October 08, 2020
ALERT ! October 7, 2020

An earthquake swarm has broken out on the New Madrid Seismic zone next to Success, Arkansas and Maynard Arkansas about 3 miles South of the Missouri border!!!!!

Success, AR ... how about that for the name of the swarm location?! Taking that as a sign ... much love everyone!

Let's hope its just a swarm that takes place and that's it.. instead of a single larger quake.

This new earthquake swarm, after months without anything similar... is proof that the hot spots were a forewarning of something coming on the New Madrid.

See the information on the hot spots up until the PM of October 6, 2020 here: https://www.dutchsinse.com/10-07-2020...

______

Follow along with satellite views thermal Infrared shortwave from GOES 16 here: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...

Southern Missouri view here: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...

Arkansas View here: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...

Links to the swarm information from USGS:

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...

Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q

24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
Keywords
censorshipenvironmentchemtrailspreppingpropagandasurvivalweather warfarenwoclimatefloodshurricanes1984agenda 21directed energy weaponsdewgeo-engineeringearth quakesfaminetornadosfiresmsm liesbunker fuelseismic activityfrac wells
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Privacy Policy