Start EXPERIENCING the TRUE Fear of the Lord
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published a day ago

It is NOT obvious to MOST why they should FEAR the Two Witnesses from the Book of Revelations - but it IS going to become 'QUITE clear' to the WHOLE world. As Wisdom begins to LIFT the Veil and HEAL the false perceptions and misconceptions that people have about the Two of Us.

Watch the FULL video here: https://youtu.be/DDbo6blQJDU

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.

the two witnesses fear of the lord testimonyofthetwowitnessesthe faithful remnant

