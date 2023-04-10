'OP_ NORTHWOODS EXPOSED!

I BELIEVE OPERATION NORTHWOODS WAS A THE FALSE FLAG THE OCCULT CIA USED TO MURDER OVER 3,000 HUMAN BEINGS ON 9/11. OUR FASCIST GOVERNMENT HAS COUNTLESS FALSE FLAGS THEY CAN USE TO BRING AMERICA DOWN. WE HAVE FOOD WARS, FINANCIAL WARS, SEX WARS AND EDUCATIONAL WARS RIGHT NOW BEING ENACTED AGAINST YOU AND I. THIS TRULY IS THE END OF AMERICA. OUR MILITARY AND POLITICIANS HAVE SOLD US OUT FOR SHEER GREED. IT'S SAD ONLY A FEW AMERICANS REALIZE THIS. WAKEUP! PLEASE SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE...