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Evolution of the Tumor and Metabolic Plasticity Discussed Through the Lens of Physics with Herbert Levine
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1 view • June 07, 2021
How can theoretical physics give researchers new insight into cancer progression? By opening the zeitgeist of methodology, new understanding may be gained. Listen up to learn:
How the generation of new tumors is enhanced
How epigenetic conditions arise
How the body regulates mutations
Herbert Levine, University Distinguished Professor at Northeastern University, shares his work applying the ideals from physics to cancer research.
Viewing the evolution of tumors as they grow with principles used in theoretical physics research, new analytics can be gained to hone and improve our understanding of cancer. By understanding how cell states function within various tumors, a unique view of metastasis can be achieved.
Cancer may arise as a forced adaptation from cells exposed to stressors over time, though most cancer may still arise from pure mutational events. Metastasis is the deadly part of cancer due to the infection of various other parts of the body and the increased resistance to existing treatments.
More information can be found at https://ctbp.rice.edu.
How the generation of new tumors is enhanced
How epigenetic conditions arise
How the body regulates mutations
Herbert Levine, University Distinguished Professor at Northeastern University, shares his work applying the ideals from physics to cancer research.
Viewing the evolution of tumors as they grow with principles used in theoretical physics research, new analytics can be gained to hone and improve our understanding of cancer. By understanding how cell states function within various tumors, a unique view of metastasis can be achieved.
Cancer may arise as a forced adaptation from cells exposed to stressors over time, though most cancer may still arise from pure mutational events. Metastasis is the deadly part of cancer due to the infection of various other parts of the body and the increased resistance to existing treatments.
More information can be found at https://ctbp.rice.edu.
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