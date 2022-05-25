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EFFECTIVE AND FERVENT PRAYER LIFE
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10 views • May 25, 2022
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on James 5:16. It is not only the elders and the sick person who should pray. All the Christians should pray for one another. They should confess their sins to one another. They must pray for one another that God may heal them. As they confess their faults and pray for one another, God makes them clean. He forgives them and they forgive one another. Those whom God forgives he considers to be righteous persons. When they pray to God, he will hear them. God does great things in answer to their prayers.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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