February 2, 2023: Episode 5: Davos Elite Plans, Psyops + More

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



Are you aware of the depth of corruption in governmental bodies, healthcare agencies and financial systems? Get an in-depth look at current events and headlines that relate to the push for control and pushback from the population in this week’s ‘Financial Rebellion.’ Don’t let the media distractions divert from the things that really matter!

READ LESS

LIVE CHAT

References:

Report On WEF Davos 2023 From Coin Bureau

California Ends Plans For Kids' COVID Vaccine Mandate

Dr. Mark Skidmore's COVID-19 Vaccination Survey

https://bmcinfectdis.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12879-023-07998-3



Let's Go To The Movies: Week Of January 30, 2023: The Rise And Fall Of A Scientific Genius

Fox News – As The Financial System Has Become More Digital, We See More And More Controls: Catherine Austin Fitts

I Want To Stop CBDCs – What Can I Do?

Pharma Food With Elze Van Hamelen