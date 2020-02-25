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L'alba Del Dominio Elettromagnetico - Scie chimiche - Haarp
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26 views • February 25, 2020
Documentario del 2002-2003, di denuncia di come si stiano sempre più verificando strani eventi e strani risultati di analisi a seguito di passaggi di aerei per vaporizzazioni chimiche, oltre a esperimenti su elettromagnetismo e sistemi in grado di scatenare terremoti su misura. Molto di questi progetti sembrano inoltre essere realizzati su studi di Nicola Tesla, al quale sono stati sottratti, in quanto non desiderava che le sue scoperte fossero usate per scopi bellici o repressivi, ma per fornire energia rinnovabile e gratuita, liberando così l'umanità dalla schiavitù e dal monopolio della produzione di energia.
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