© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The swineflu vaccination fraud of 1976
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
84 views • July 23, 2020
60 Minutes, 1976
The 1976 swine flu outbreak at Fort Dix in New Jersey, resulted in the death of a U.S. soldier.
President Gerald Ford initiated a huge immunization effort that resulted in some 45 million Americans getting a swine flu vaccine. Over 500 people subsequently got a rare neurological illness called Guillain-Barre Syndrome, an auto-immune disease that affects the nervous system and can cause paralysis.
https://newspunch.com/the-vaccine-fraud-of-1976-fake-swine-flu-and-human-experimentation/
The 1976 swine flu outbreak at Fort Dix in New Jersey, resulted in the death of a U.S. soldier.
President Gerald Ford initiated a huge immunization effort that resulted in some 45 million Americans getting a swine flu vaccine. Over 500 people subsequently got a rare neurological illness called Guillain-Barre Syndrome, an auto-immune disease that affects the nervous system and can cause paralysis.
https://newspunch.com/the-vaccine-fraud-of-1976-fake-swine-flu-and-human-experimentation/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.